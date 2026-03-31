Is Microsoft Stock a Value Trap?

Key Points

Microsoft is declining for several reasons, ranging from concerns about capex spending to AI disrupting its legacy software.

However, investors may be underestimating just how deep Microsoft has its claws in countless enterprises worldwide.

The stock now trades far below its historical norms, which likely reflects potential risks.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft ›

The definition of a value trap: A highly regarded stock that tumbles, that may look like an obvious buy, but is actually declining due to genuine problems within the business.

Most investors regard Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) as a world-class company. Its tech empire is far-reaching, and the company is deeply involved in the growing market related to artificial intelligence (AI). Microsoft stock is also currently enduring its second-worst drawdown of the past 10 years. The stock is down 33% from all-time highs set in late October 2025.

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Is this decline a gift for long-term investors, or has Microsoft lost its fastball?

Exploring Microsoft's decline

World-class companies such as Microsoft don't see stock declines this drastic for no reason. There are currently several factors weighing on the stock:

Market concerns over ever-increasing spending for AI and data centers. Dependence on OpenAI for a large chunk, roughly 45%, of Microsoft Azure's revenue backlog. Worries that AI could displace some of Microsoft's highly profitable legacy software products.

At its high last year, Microsoft was trading at more than 39 times earnings, well above its average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio over the past decade of 33. Premium valuations don't last long when concerns creep up. It shouldn't be a shock to see the stock slip when investors have three legitimate reasons to poke and prod the company's outlook.

Trap or opportunity? The evidence points to the latter

Microsoft's dependence on OpenAI is concerning, but investors shouldn't panic. OpenAI continues to raise funding, and Microsoft is currently pivoting to a multimodel philosophy that should diversify its AI business over time. It ultimately boils down to whether investors think Microsoft will continue to grow its profits over the next five to 10 years.

At least to this investor, the answer seems to be, yes.

Microsoft is arguably the most deeply entrenched company in the enterprise space. It bundles its various products, spanning productivity software to cloud computing, creating one of the most robust network effects you'll find. It would be extremely disruptive for countless companies to rip up those products and replace them.

I'm not saying that Microsoft has the best software or AI products; I'm saying that it doesn't have to.

Following Microsoft's share price decline, the stock's P/E ratio is now just 23 times trailing-12-month earnings, and analysts see the company growing earnings by 16% annually over the next three to five years. While the risks facing Microsoft are real, the current valuation has fallen too far and no longer reflects the very manageable challenges the business faces moving forward.

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Justin Pope has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.