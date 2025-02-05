Microsoft Stock Is Falling as Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Is Getting More Expensive

Share prices of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were down 6% immediately following its fiscal second-quarter earnings report on Jan. 29. The software leader delivered revenue and earnings that topped Wall Street's expectations, but it wasn't enough for investors to justify bidding the share price to new highs.

The main issue seems to be valuation. Microsoft has accelerated its capital expenditures over the past few years to support artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives. Investors have bid the share price up to a high price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 33 anticipating those expenditures to drive strong growth, but the company's earnings have increased just 10% year over year for the last three quarters.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. See the 10 stocks »

Investors may be starting to lose patience waiting for these investments to pay off. Here's why the stock could continue to disappoint investors in 2025.

Higher capital spending is not translating to higher growth

To its credit, Microsoft is in a solid competitive position to benefit from enterprise investment in AI services. Microsoft's cloud revenue surpassed $40 billion and grew 21% year over year. AI-related revenue is up to $13 billion on an annualized basis, and up 175% year over year.

Still, the revenue from AI is barely moving the needle for a company generating $261 billion in total revenue across all products. Moreover, as its relatively low rate of earnings growth indicates, this small amount of additional AI revenue is coming at a big cost.

Microsoft doubled its data center capacity over the past three years. Capital expenditures during calendar 2022 were under $25 billion but have more than doubled to $55 billion over the past 12 months.

Despite this accelerated spending curve, Microsoft's year-over-year earnings growth has slowed from over 20% a year ago to just 10%, and this deceleration in earnings growth comes as investors are paying a higher P/E multiple for the shares. Even considering long-term estimates, analysts expect earnings to grow at an annualized rate of 13%, which may not be enough to support the stock's 33 P/E.

It's understandable that higher spending will pressure near-term margins and earnings. But even Microsoft's revenue growth hasn't shown any acceleration over the past five years. Microsoft's 12% year-over-year increase last quarter is consistent with its historical average.

This raises questions about whether Microsoft is earning the returns on capital to justify these massive spending increases in technology infrastructure.

The stock is relatively expensive and could fall further

To be fair, Microsoft is investing to meet demand for AI and cloud services over the long term. But that doesn't make the stock a buy, especially when there are other top tech companies investing in AI but also reporting much higher earnings growth.

For example, Meta Platforms reported Q4 earnings growth of 50% year over year, and analysts are also forecasting its earnings to grow 17% annually over the next several years. Meta is growing earnings faster than Microsoft, while the stock's valuation is slightly cheaper. Investors can buy shares for 29 times earnings.

Microsoft is certainly seeing robust demand for AI, but AI services are not generating enough revenue to make an impact on the company's overall growth rate. Unless Microsoft can accelerate revenue or earnings growth, investors shouldn't expect the stock to hit new highs anytime soon, and there could even be more downside if the stock corrects to a lower P/E.

Should you invest $1,000 in Microsoft right now?

Before you buy stock in Microsoft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Microsoft wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $714,954!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2025

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.