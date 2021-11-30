Microsoft Shareholders Approve Proposal On Sexual Harassment Report

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) said that its shareholders approved a shareholder proposal by Arjuna Capital to prepare a report on the company's workplace sexual harassment policies. The company noted that it already shares with employees annual data on the volume of sexual harassment concerns raised and the results of harassment investigations and has adopted plans to begin annual public reporting.

At the annual meeting, Microsoft's shareholders elected 12 directors to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders, including the new addition of Carlos Rodriguez. They also approved, on a nonbinding advisory basis, the compensation of the company's named executive officers.

The shareholders approved the employee stock purchase plan, to replace the Microsoft Employee Stock Purchase Plan approved by shareholders in November 2012. They also ratified the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the company's independent auditor for fiscal year 2022.

Meanwhile, the shareholders rejected a shareholder proposal submitted by Arjuna Capital to prepare a report on median race and gender gaps, given that Microsoft details its commitments and progress achieving greater diversity and inclusion and ensuring pay equity in its annual Global Diversity and Inclusion Report.

The shareholders rejected a proposal from Harrington Investments concerning the sales of facial recognition technology, as it does not take into account Microsoft's extensive public commitments and disclosures on this topic.

The shareholders also rejected a proposal from NorthStar Asset Management to prepare a report on Microsoft's commitment to the Fair Chance Business Pledge, as the company has numerous steps in place to effectively implement The Pledge and has already implemented multiple safeguards to protect job candidates.

The company noted that its shareholders rejected a proposal submitted by The Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace and others to prepare a report on the company's lobbying activities, as Microsoft is committed to a thoughtful approach that's been recognized for leading practices, including publishing an annual report on its political action committee.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.