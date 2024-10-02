Microsoft Rolls Out Windows 11 Update For 2024

(RTTNews) - Microsoft (MSFT) is gradually rolling out its latest Windows 11 update for 2024, also known as version 24H2.

"This update is a full operating system swap that contains new foundational elements required to deliver transformational AI experiences and exceptional performance," said Microsoft VP of Windows Servicing and Delivery John Cable.

"The Windows 11 2024 Update continues the annual feature update cadence, with new feature updates released in the second half of the calendar year. This new version resets the 24 months of support for Home and Pro editions".

The annual update includes a refreshed look of File Explorer, a new "sudo" command for elevating privileges in a regular console session, tools for IT teams, and security updates.

Additionally, the update brings a new scrollable view for quick settings, support for Wi-Fi 7, QR code-based Wi-Fi sharing, customized energy-saver mode, enhanced hearing aids, Microsoft Teams updates, Lock Screen updates, and new Copilot AI features.

The improvements in Windows search include better understanding of the natural language, as well as super-resolution to convert low-resolution photos to high-quality.

Another key addition is a feature called Click to Do, which is designed to "simplify your workflow by magically placing an interactive overlay on top of your PC screen, enabling suggested quick actions to appear over images or text."

In May, Windows 11 24H2 was initially rolled out to enterprise customers enrolled in the Release Preview Channel of the Windows Insider Program for Business.

