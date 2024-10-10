News & Insights

Microsoft Rolls Out New AI Tools For Healthcare Organizations

October 10, 2024 — 12:11 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Thursday announced the launch of new healthcare AI models in Azure AI Studio, capabilities for healthcare data solutions in Microsoft Fabric, the healthcare agent service in Copilot Studio, and an AI-driven nursing workflow solution to support healthcare organizations.

The AI models in Azure AI Studio will integrate and analyze various data types, minimizing the extensive data requirements and providing customized AI solutions.

Meanwhile, the healthcare data solutions in Microsoft Fabric will help healthcare organizations by creating a single, unified AI-powered platform for healthcare data.

The company added that healthcare agent service in Copilot Studio will help in appointment scheduling, clinical trial matching, patient triaging, and various other services.

Moreover, the latest AI-powered ambient voice technology will help nurses to focus more on patients and less on paperwork by streamlining administrative tasks.

Currently, Microsoft's stock is trading at $416.58, down 0.20 percent on the Nasdaq.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
