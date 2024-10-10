Microsoft Rolls Out New AI Tools For Healthcare Organizations

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Thursday announced the launch of new healthcare AI models in Azure AI Studio, capabilities for healthcare data solutions in Microsoft Fabric, the healthcare agent service in Copilot Studio, and an AI-driven nursing workflow solution to support healthcare organizations.

The AI models in Azure AI Studio will integrate and analyze various data types, minimizing the extensive data requirements and providing customized AI solutions.

Meanwhile, the healthcare data solutions in Microsoft Fabric will help healthcare organizations by creating a single, unified AI-powered platform for healthcare data.

The company added that healthcare agent service in Copilot Studio will help in appointment scheduling, clinical trial matching, patient triaging, and various other services.

Moreover, the latest AI-powered ambient voice technology will help nurses to focus more on patients and less on paperwork by streamlining administrative tasks.

Currently, Microsoft's stock is trading at $416.58, down 0.20 percent on the Nasdaq.

