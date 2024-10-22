Microsoft to report ‘solid’ Q1 results, says Loop Capital

Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim keeps a Buy rating and $500 price target on Microsoft (MSFT) ahead of its Q1 results. The firm is anticipating a “solid” quarter, with many of its key growth drivers showing at least modest acceleration and likely to continue to accelerate into the end of 2024, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Loop’s recent industry checks also continue to indicate a modest improvement in the IT spending environment in recent months as well as a healthy ramp of workloads from new cloud initiatives that have started since the beginning of the yea, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MSFT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.