Microsoft To Release Recall AI Feature To Insiders In October

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) announced that a preview of its new AI-powered Windows Recall feature will be available in October for users in the Windows Insider program. This release follows a delay from the initial rollout of Copilot+ PCs which was postponed due to security issues.

This update comes after Microsoft's decision in June to enhance Recall's security by making it an opt-in feature and ensuring that the data remains encrypted until the user authenticates with Windows Hello to open the app.

The company said it aims to provide customers with a secure Recall preview experience on Copilot+ PCs. They plan to utilize feedback from the Windows Insider community before rolling out Recall to all Copilot+ PC users. Security remains a primary focus, and further details will be shared in a blog post once Recall is available for Windows Insiders in October.

Recall functions by capturing screenshots at brief intervals, allowing users to easily search their history for information later. In response to security concerns raised after its initial announcement on May 20, Microsoft outlined plans for enhanced encryption and confirmed that Recall would be disabled by default unless activated by users during setup.

The decision to postpone the feature emerged amid increased scrutiny of Microsoft's security vulnerabilities, with privacy advocates and cybersecurity experts warning that Windows Recall could pose serious privacy risks and potentially be exploited by malicious actors to access user data.

Microsoft stated that it will provide updates through a blog post when the feature launches in October via the Windows 11 Insider Program. Users will need a Copilot+ PC equipped with compatible chips, such as Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus and Snapdragon X Elite, to access the feature.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.