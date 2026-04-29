Markets
MSFT

Microsoft Q3 Profit Rises Driven By Cloud, AI Strength

April 29, 2026 — 05:31 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Wednesday reported strong third-quarter results, driven by continued momentum in cloud and artificial intelligence.

Revenues for the quarter rose 18% year-over-year to $82.9 billion. Net income climbed to $31.78 billion or $4.27 per share, from $25.82 billion or $3.46 per share last year.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $31.79 billion or $4.27 per share, compared to $26.41 billion or $3.54 per share last year.

Microsoft Cloud revenue reached $54.5 billion, up 29%, supported by robust demand across its platforms. Azure and other cloud services revenue surged 40%, while the Intelligent Cloud segment grew 30% to $34.7 billion.

In Productivity and Business Processes, revenue rose 17% to $35.0 billion, driven by growth in Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365. Meanwhile, the More Personal Computing segment declined slightly by 1% to $13.2 billion.

"We are focused on delivering cloud and AI infrastructure and solutions that empower every business to eval-max their outcomes in the agentic computing era," said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft. "Our AI business surpassed an annual revenue run rate of $37 billion, up 123% year-over-year."

"We delivered results that exceeded expectations across revenue, operating income, and earnings per share, reflecting strong execution and growing demand for the Microsoft Cloud," said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.