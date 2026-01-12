Markets
MSFT

Microsoft Pulls The Plug On Lens, Shifts Mobile Scanning To OneDrive

January 12, 2026 — 05:11 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Microsoft (MSFT) is shutting down its standalone Lens app and moving its mobile scanning features into OneDrive as part of a wider push to bring more tools under the Microsoft 365 Copilot umbrella.

The company plans to remove Lens from the Android and iOS app stores on February 9, 2026. A month later, on March 9, scanning will stop working entirely, although users who keep the app installed will still be able to access any documents they have already captured.

Lens may not have been a household name, but it had built a loyal following. The app carried a 4.8 out of 5 rating and had been downloaded more than 50 million times on Android alone before Microsoft decided to retire it.

The move reflects Microsoft's broader strategy of consolidating its productivity tools. Features that once lived in separate apps are being absorbed into larger services such as OneDrive and Microsoft 365 Copilot, which bundles core Office apps with the company's AI assistant.

With OneDrive now offering its own built-in document scanner, Microsoft says it no longer needs to maintain a separate scanning app. The result is the quiet end of one of its better-liked mobile utilities, sacrificed in favour of a more tightly integrated ecosystem.

Monday, Microsoft closed at $477.18, down 0.44%, and is trading slightly lower after hours at $477.13, off 0.01%, on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.