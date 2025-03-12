Microsoft Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MSFT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 40 extraordinary options activities for Microsoft. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 26 are puts, totaling $3,029,681, and 14 are calls, amounting to $668,676.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $300.0 to $500.0 for Microsoft over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Microsoft options trades today is 3005.29 with a total volume of 23,884.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Microsoft's big money trades within a strike price range of $300.0 to $500.0 over the last 30 days.

Microsoft Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $12.0 $11.9 $11.9 $380.00 $952.0K 5.2K 790 MSFT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $12.55 $12.5 $12.5 $380.00 $425.0K 5.2K 4.2K MSFT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $12.55 $12.5 $12.5 $380.00 $330.0K 5.2K 4.6K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $12.25 $12.15 $12.15 $380.00 $167.6K 5.2K 1.8K MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $34.9 $34.5 $34.6 $400.00 $138.4K 2.3K 0

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Microsoft, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Microsoft With a volume of 3,299,318, the price of MSFT is up 0.02% at $380.54. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days. What The Experts Say On Microsoft

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $475.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Microsoft, targeting a price of $475.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

