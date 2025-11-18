Markets
Microsoft, NVIDIA, And Anthropic Strategic Partnerships To Boost AI Development

November 18, 2025 — 12:02 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Inc (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), and Anthropic AI on Tuesday announced new strategic collaborations for improvements in the AI development. Anthropic is consistently and rapidly growing its Claude AI model on Microsoft Azure, supported by NVIDIA.

Anthropic will also purchase $30 billion of Azure compute capacity, aiming for 1 gigawatt.

To help Anthropic's future expansion, NVIDIA and Anthropic are forming an effective technological alliance. In order to optimize Anthropic models for optimal performance, efficiency, and TCO as well as future NVIDIA architectures for Anthropic workloads, Anthropic and NVIDIA will work together on design and engineering.

Additionally, Microsoft and Anthropic are extending their current collaboration to provide companies more access to Claude. Anthropic's frontier Claude models, such as Claude Sonnet 4.5, Claude Opus 4.1, and Claude Haiku 4.5, will be accessible to Microsoft Azure AI Foundry users. Through this collaboration, Claude will be the only frontier LLM model accessible on all three of the most well-known cloud platforms globally.

