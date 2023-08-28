Microsoft (MSFT) Xbox Reveals Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Microsoft MSFT-owned Xbox has announced an exciting update for the fans of Citizen Sleeper and those looking forward to the sequel, offering new gameplay elements and a deeper narrative experience.



Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector will be available on Xbox consoles. Just like the original, it will be a day one Game Pass release, allowing subscribers to play on Xbox Series consoles and PC from the game's launch.



Citizen Sleeper has received a positive response from players since its launch on Game Pass over a year ago and it will continue to be available on the platform for the foreseeable future.



The sequel introduces new characters, including an ally named Serafin and antagonist named Laine. The story revolves around a sleeper trying to break free from the reliance on the drug called Stabilizer and facing challenges along the way.



Starward Vector expands on the dice-based RPG gameplay of the original by introducing a spaceship that players can use to explore the Starward Belt. Players can take on high-risk and high-reward contracts and build a crew to maximize their success.



As with the original game, storytelling and characters are central to Starward Vector. Contracts will have unexpected twists and tough choices while interactions with crew will be an integral part of the experience.



Hexport is one of the game's hubs, featuring unique locations, characters and stories. It is powered by old solar panels from the Solheim corporation, housing a trade hall, an industrial sector and the popular Bends bar, making it a great place to gather resources and crew members.



Xbox has introduced an episodic narrative series called Helion Dispatches, bridging the gap between Citizen Sleeper and Citizen Sleeper 2. A release date has yet to be announced for Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector.

Microsoft Corporation Price and Consensus

Microsoft Corporation price-consensus-chart | Microsoft Corporation Quote

Gaming Lineup to Fend Off Competition

With some anticipated releases right around the corner and lots of games on the horizon in the coming months, a host of new games are set to fill up the Xbox Series X library. The lineup includes Starfield, CyberPunk 2077 Phantom Liberty and more.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 gaming revenues is pegged at $3.7 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 2.62%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.65 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 12.77%.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 34.7% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 35% in the same period. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The next iteration of Flight Simulator 2024 includes added features, such as hot air balloons and aerial fire-fighting. The game is coming by the end of 2024 for both Xbox and PC. The company has also announced an update for the Microsoft’s Flight Simulator 2020.



Star Wars: Outlaws is the next videogame from Ubisoft UBSFY, which was unveiled at the Xbox showcase 2023. Set to release in 2024, the game will be available on all the major platforms, including PC, Xbox and PlayStation.



Forza Horizon 5 has brought back Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Lancia, offering the biggest car update ever. The update consists of 16 new cars added to the collection, showcasing the excellence of Italian automobile craftsmanship.



Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is another interesting title, which will be coming to PC and Xbox Series S|X by the end of 2024.



These updated games are expected to fend off competitors like Sony SONY, Electronic Arts EA and Nintendo, and boost gaming revenues in the rest of 2023 and 2024.



SONY’s upcoming game releases, such as Spider-Man 2, Lies of P and Rise of Ronin are anticipated to pose a formidable challenge to Microsoft. EA Sports FC 24 and Immortals of Aevum are projected to break sales records, thereby providing strong competition for Microsoft.

Nintendo, similar to Sony, holds its own gaming console and a dedicated fan base. Its upcoming games are Sea of Stars, Fae Farm and Chants of Sennaar.



Even though Microsoft faces tough competition from its competitors, it is expected to do well in the gaming market because of its high-quality immersive games and consoles.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (UBSFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.