Microsoft (MSFT) to Add AI-Powered Copilot to Office 365 Suite

Microsoft MSFT is leaving no stone unturned to offer the best of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to its users. The company recently announced the launch of Microsoft 365 Copilot, a groundbreaking AI-powered tool designed to enhance productivity and creativity in the workplace.



The move comes as OpenAI, which Microsoft has made a multibillion-dollar investment in, released its new generation of AI model, GPT-4. The software giant has already integrated GPT-4 into its Bing search engine.



Copilot will be integrated with Microsoft 365 applications, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Teams, will be visible in the sidebar as a chatbot.



MSFT is currently testing the tool with 20 partners and planning to make it available to a wider audience in the coming months. The company also indicated that it will be sharing more information about pricing and other details in the near future.

Copilot Functions and New Business Chat Features

Microsoft 365 Copilot will provide users with a first draft, which users can then edit and iterate on, saving the time in writing, sourcing and editing.



Microsoft 365 Copilot can also create PowerPoint presentations and Excel data visualizations. In addition, the tool can draft email responses and summarize long email threads in Outlook, increasing productivity.



Meanwhile, in Outlook, it lets users synthesize and manage the inbox to reduce time spent on tedious tasks and focus more on communication. In Microsoft Teams, Copilot lets users make their meetings more productive by offering real-time summaries and action items in context to ongoing conversations.



Additionally, Microsoft also unveiled a Business Chat feature that works across all Microsoft 365 apps.



Business Chat brings data from across documents, presentations, emails, calendars, notes and contacts into a single interface in Microsoft Team to help summarize chats, write emails, find key dates and more.

Other Tech Giants Making Noise Within AI

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company's announcement comes three days after Alphabet GOOGL owned Google announced its own AI enhancements to Google Workspace — which includes Google Docs, Gmail and Excel-rival Sheets — showing how its tools can write emails based on a few prompts.



Meanwhile, Chinese search giant Baidu BIDU released its own chatbot, Erniebot, which it positions as a Chinese-language alternative to ChatGPT.



No other company has been as closely linked to being the enabler of AI in recent years as NVIDIA NVDA. The company has been building the full stack of building blocks for AI, including the hardware, software and frameworks required for training and inference in consumer and enterprise applications.



In many ways, the ability of programmers to leverage the power of GPUs has been supercharged by NVIDIA. This has enabled AI-powered innovations in gaming, automotive, data center and more. The practical development of the metaverse, such as building digital twins for automotive engineers, is leveraging a combination of NVIDIA hardware and software, including its Omniverse tools, which will undoubtedly be critical to the future of immersive digital experiences.

