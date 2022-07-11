Microsoft (MSFT) Teams Gets Multi-Language Support and More

Microsoft MSFT recently introduced four updates for Microsoft Teams to promote inclusive and connected virtual meetings, chats and collaborative experiences in a hybrid work environment.



The all-new Multi-language Teams meeting invite control will allow administrators to display the joining information, while sending meeting invitations in up to two languages across all email platforms. With this feature, admins can customize meeting invites to include the languages their users are most familiar with and comfortable in.



Microsoft also rolled out a co-organizer meeting role in Teams setup. Organizers can share control by assigning the new co-organizer role to maximum 10 meeting attendees. Limitations of the role include the inability to create and manage breakout rooms, manage meeting recordings and view or download attendance reports.



The availability of meeting chat bubbles on iOS and Android looks useful. When chat bubbles are enabled, chat messages appear on the mobile screen, whereby users can preview the two most recent messages. Users no longer need to manually open the chat window within a meeting to see what participants are typing.



The IT administrators can now disable chat write access for non-federated and unauthenticated users, who join Teams meetings through a shared link. This provides an added layer of security across organizations.

Higher Adoption to Aid Teams’ Competitive Edge

Teams’ growing usage and strong capabilities bode well and are likely to expand its presence in the enterprise communication space. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.3% between 2022 and 2028, per Industry Research data.



Microsoft Teams reached 270 million users in 2022, up from 145 million reported in 2021. From March 2020 to June 2020, Microsoft Teams witnessed 894% growth.



Ribbon Communications RBBN extended its partnership with this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player to power the latter’s Operator Connect platform and enable service providers to quickly expand and accelerate Microsoft Teams offerings. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Considered a Microsoft Gold Communications Partner, Ribbon’s diverse range of Session Border Controllers (SBCs) and edge devices go hand in hand with Microsoft's networking requirements. This, in turn, reinforces RBBN's existing relationship with the tech giant.



The addition of capabilities is expected to give Teams an edge against competitors like Zoom ZM, Slack and Cisco’s CSCO Webex.



Webex has 39 million cloud-calling users and 650 million monthly meeting participants.



Zoom has 350 million daily meeting participants. ZM grew 2900%, making it one of the fastest-growing applications during 2020 and 2021. There are 497,000 ZM customers with more than 10 employees working for them each.



Slack has 18 million daily active users with 156,000 organizations using the app.

