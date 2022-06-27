Microsoft (MSFT) Releases New Gaming Features on Edge Browser

Microsoft MSFT recently unveiled new gaming features for its Edge browser on Windows 11 and 10. Starting with version 103, Microsoft Edge includes a new gaming homepage and integration for casual gaming.



The tech giant has also created a gaming homepage for Edge, which includes gaming news, live streams, Xbox content, and quick access to Xbox Cloud Gaming. Users can also keep a tab on the upcoming game releases and other information.



The browser also has a dedicated Games menu, which offers a slew of free-to-play casual and arcade games such as Microsoft Solitaire, Microsoft Mahjong, Microsoft Jewel, and Microsoft Edge Surf Game.



Microsoft Edge is also getting a Clarity Boost to improve Xbox Cloud Gaming streams and an efficiency mode to prevent it from taking PC resources when a game is being played.



Microsoft Edge Efficiency Mode is another feature that Microsoft is touting in order to improve gaming performance. This feature will reportedly ensure that games run smoothly by cutting down on the browser’s resource usage. This feature minimizes the impact on performance and users can enjoy their games without having to completely exit the browser. The update is compatible with both Windows 10 and Windows 11 versions.



The new Clarity Boost feature for Xbox Cloud Gaming is a spatial upscaling feature designed to make Xbox streamed games much clearer and sharper. Microsoft claims that this feature will bring the cloud gaming experience a little closer to the console experience.



The new version of Edge comes with some Xbox-exclusive features. Users can log in to their Xbox account in the browser and check for games that have been playing recently. It also has shortcuts to discover games and access the Xbox Cloud Library.



The Xbox Game Pass widget is particularly useful, as it lists new games that have been added to the subscription, games which are slated for release, and games that are currently trending on the service.

Strong Footprint Within Gaming to Aid Growth

Per Fortune Business Insights report, the global cloud gaming market size is expected to rise from $3.24 billion in 2022 to $40.81 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 43.6% during the said period. This augurs well for Microsoft, which is a prominent player in the videogame domain.



Microsoft, which currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is down 24.2% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer – Software industry’s fall of 28.4% and the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 31.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Combining cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service, for no extra cost, is likely to fortify Microsoft’s competitive position in the cloud gaming space. Microsoft added that its cloud gaming is now being powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware, thereby improving the overall gaming experience.



Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL Google offers Stadia, a cloud gaming platform. Stadia’s availability on Chromecast with Google TV and on compatible Android TV OS devices has made it a popular gaming platform for users.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA stands to benefit from the rapid adoption of cloud gaming as it offers its cloud gaming service, namely, GeForce NOW. The total number of titles available on NVIDIA’s platform has reached 1,000, including nearly 100 free-to-play titles.



Meta Platforms META offers cloud gaming on its platform that provides coverage to more than 98% of the people in mainland United States. Assassin’s Creed Rebellion by Ubisoft has gained immense popularity as a cloud game on Facebook Gaming.



Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard in an all-cash deal for $68.7 billion has helped it become the third-largest gaming company in the world and provided it with the expertise to claim its stake in the multimillion-dollar metaverse market.



Microsoft already owns two massive video game titles, Halo — the company’s flagship video game, and Minecraft — the best-selling game of all time. The company has published all Activision’s video game titles on its Xbox Game Pass.



Microsoft’s Game Pass Subscription Service has also emerged as a key factor driving its video game business. Subscription services ensure a stable and recurring revenue stream. For a low monthly fee of $9.99, Game Pass allows subscribers to gain access to 100 video game titles on consoles.



Xbox Game Pass subscriber count exceeded 25 million in January of this year, and Activision titles currently have around 400 million monthly active players. Providing affordable access to the most iconic gaming franchises will undoubtedly fuel Microsoft’s gaming segment growth and propel its top line.

