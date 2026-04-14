Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Microsoft (MSFT) closed at $393.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.25% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.96%.

Heading into today, shares of the software maker had lost 3.9% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.93%.

The upcoming earnings release of Microsoft will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 29, 2026. On that day, Microsoft is projected to report earnings of $4.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.76%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $81.4 billion, up 16.17% from the year-ago period.

MSFT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.1 per share and revenue of $327.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.37% and +16.19%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Microsoft. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.37% upward. Currently, Microsoft is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Microsoft's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.47. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.55 for its industry.

Meanwhile, MSFT's PEG ratio is currently 1.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 51, this industry ranks in the top 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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