Microsoft (MSFT) Opinions on OpenAI Partnership Rumors and Layoffs

Recent discussions on X surrounding Microsoft (MSFT) have been notably active, driven by reports of potential shifts in the company’s relationship with OpenAI and significant layoffs. Many users are expressing concern over rumors of a possible split with OpenAI, with some speculating that internal tensions could impact Microsoft’s ambitious AI strategy. The chatter reflects a mix of intrigue and unease as the tech giant navigates high-stakes negotiations and restructuring plans.

Additionally, posts on X have highlighted Microsoft’s plans for substantial job cuts, particularly in sales, amid heavy investments in AI infrastructure. Some discussions point to the stock’s recent volatility, with users debating whether these strategic moves signal long-term growth or short-term challenges. The tone on the platform underscores the uncertainty surrounding how these developments will shape Microsoft’s future trajectory.

Microsoft Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MSFT stock 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Microsoft Insider Trading Activity

Microsoft insiders have traded $MSFT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADFORD L SMITH (Vice Chair and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 81,000 shares for an estimated $35,302,944 .

. KATHLEEN T HOGAN (EVP, Strategy) sold 21,500 shares for an estimated $9,756,151

JUDSON ALTHOFF (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $7,330,817 .

. AMY COLEMAN (EVP, Chief Human Resources Off) sold 13,242 shares for an estimated $5,985,886

TAKESHI NUMOTO (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,849,008.

Microsoft Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,707 institutional investors add shares of Microsoft stock to their portfolio, and 2,825 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Microsoft Government Contracts

We have seen $364,532,983 of award payments to $MSFT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Microsoft Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSFT in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/13/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/04/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Microsoft Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSFT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MSFT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $473.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kirk Materne from Evercore ISI set a target price of $515.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $472.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $475.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $470.0 on 03/19/2025

