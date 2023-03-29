Microsoft (MSFT) Introduces ChatGPT-4-Powered Security Copilot

Microsoft MSFT announced the release of Security Copilot, a GPT-4 implementation that brings generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to its in-house security suite, and features a host of new visualization and analysis functions.



The security product is aimed at helping cybersecurity professionals identify breaches, threat signals and analyze data, shaped by OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4. Security Copilot will combine the search and natural language reply capabilities of ChatGPT-4 with Microsoft’s threat intelligence capabilities.



Security Copilot enables defenders to move at the speed and scale of AI, and combines the advanced large language model with security-specific models from Microsoft.



The tool can process up to 65 trillion threat signals taken from security tools like Microsoft Sentinel and create a natural-text summary of potentially malicious activity, such as an account compromise.



Microsoft claims that the Security Copilot delivers enterprise-grade security and privacy-compliant experience, and runs on Azure’s hyperscale infrastructure.



Security Copilot, also integrated with end-to-end Microsoft Security products, will expand a growing ecosystem of third-party products.

Focus on Strengthening Cybersecurity Portfolio

The new tool joins Microsoft’s cybersecurity business, which also offers Microsoft Defender, Microsoft Entra, Microsoft Purview and Microsoft Sentinel. Security Copilot has become one of the newest AI-powered products of the software company, aiming to inject the technology across all its offerings.



Microsoft technology blocks more than 25 billion brute-forced password theft attempts every second and more than 8,000 security professionals at Microsoft analyze more security signals than almost any other company. Notably, on average Microsoft’s Security Operations Center analysts utilize more than 100 different data sources.



Acquisitions like RiskIQ and Miburo give Microsoft breath of signal and depth intelligence on threat actors that no one else has.



The global cybersecurity market is expected to reach $317.02 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 13.37%, according to Mordor Intelligence. The rising security threats constantly remind organizations across industries to upgrade the existing IT infrastructure.



Microsoft, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), faces stiff competition in the addressable market from the likes of Palo Alto Networks PANW, Okta OKTA, CrowdStrike CRWD and others. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Ever since the release of ChatGPT-3 in November 2022, the defensive use cases for generative AI have been rapidly growing in the enterprise security market.



Open-source security provider Armo released a ChatGPT integration designed for building custom security controls for Kubernetes clusters in natural language.



Likewise, the cloud security vendor Orca Security released its ChatGPT extension, which can process security alerts generated by the solution and provide users with step-by-step remediation instructions to manage data breaches.

