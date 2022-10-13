Microsoft (MSFT) Brings Apple iCloud Integration to Windows

Microsoft MSFT recently announced new Apple AAPL integrations in Windows 11 at its annual Surface event. Through a new integration with Apple's iCloud and the Photos app in Microsoft's Windows 11, iPhone users will soon be able to access photos and videos on their Windows devices.



To enable the integration, Windows 11 users need to install iCloud from the Microsoft Store and sync it with the Photos app. This integration is currently available to Windows Insiders, with availability for all Windows 11 users beginning in November.



Previously, Windows users could download a copy of their iCloud Photos using the iCloud for Windows app. This simulates a library in the file explorer. Integration into the Photos app will provide a much richer experience, closer to the experience that Apple users enjoy with iCloud Photos on the Mac.



Microsoft has also announced Apple Music and Apple TV app availability on Xbox consoles. It is the second Apple streaming service coming to Microsoft Xbox, the first being Apple TV. Both Apple Music and Apple TV apps are also coming to Windows next year.



Microsoft has also announced Apple Music and Apple TV app availability on Xbox consoles. It is the second Apple streaming service coming to Microsoft Xbox, the first being Apple TV. Both Apple Music and Apple TV apps are also coming to Windows next year.

Microsoft wrapped up its Surface event 2022 by releasing the new Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 and Surface Studio 2+. Apart from this, several new accessories and software, which included a Designed app powered by Dall-E2 were also launched.

Expanded Customer Base to Aid Top Line

The adoption of cloud computing has further been accelerated by the pandemic. Cloud-specific spending is expected to increase significantly in the near term. Per a Markets and Markets report, the global cloud computing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.3%, reaching $947.3 billion in 2026. These trends bode well for cloud solution providers such as Microsoft.



The company has been focusing on upgrading and innovating its cloud offerings. Microsoft’s Azure continues to draw customers.



Recently, Microsoft partnered with Cisco CSCO through which customers can join Teams meetings from Cisco hardware. Initially, six devices will be certified to work with Teams in the first half of next year, including the Cisco Room Bar (a combined speaker and webcam), the 55-inch and 75-inch versions of the Cisco Board Pro (a freestanding screen designed for video conferencing) and the Cisco Room Kit Pro.



Mercedes-Benz Group MBGAF and Microsoft announced a partnership using Microsoft Cloud for a data platform intended to improve production efficiency at over 30 passenger car plants globally. The aim is to gather data from across the production process, from components to logistics to the assembly line, to create a virtual replica that allows teams to identify potential supply chain bottlenecks more quickly.



In June, Microsoft entered into a multi-year collaboration with The Proctor & Gamble Company (P&G). As part of the deal, Microsoft will co-innovate with P&G to accelerate and expand the latter’s digital manufacturing platform.



Leveraging Microsoft Azure, AI and Internet of Things solutions, P&G will accommodate the volatility in the consumer products industry with scalable, agile and efficient solutions based on market conditions to ensure faster product delivery and customer satisfaction and improve productivity while reducing costs.



These developments are expected to drive the subscriber base, which in turn is anticipated to bolster top-line growth in the near term.



Over the past few years, Microsoft has doubled down on its cloud computing opportunity. The latest slew of partnerships is expected to strengthen its competitive position in the cloud computing market.



