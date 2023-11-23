Microsoft (MSFT) Announces Update for Dyson Sphere Program

Microsoft’s MSFT Xbox recently announced that the Dyson Sphere Program is preparing for a significant free update, which is set to be released on Dec 15, 2023. This update, known as Rise of the Dark Fog, will bring forth a groundbreaking combat system, a feature that has been planned since the game's initial launch.



As players expand their automated production and explore the universe, the Dark Fog brings an unexpected threat. To counter this, players must construct defensive structures, upgrade their mecha and Icarus, and either repel the Dark Fog forces or proactively destroy enemy bases. The aggressiveness of the Dark Fog is linked to the scale of the player's factory, requiring strategic planning and prioritization of defenses as production lines grow.



The combat system enhances gameplay without fundamentally altering the focus on automated production. The Dark Fog's impact extends beyond a single star system, influencing game progression and requiring strategic time management.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 55.6% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 45.5% due to the regular updates of its games.



Recently Released Games on Xbox to Aid Gaming Revenues

Xbox recently released an impressive slate of games like Wordless, Deserted and Farm Builders. These games are expected to boost gaming revenues in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT’s fiscal 2024 gaming revenues is pegged at $21.4 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 38.8%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $11.13 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 13.46%.



Wordless is a 2D active and turn-based platform where players navigate complex interconnected areas, discovering secrets and mysteries. The game features various abilities, such as dashing and wall-jumps. It was released on Nov 21 at an initial cost of $19.99.



Deserted is a stylized 3D action-adventure game with elements of light RPG and narrative storytelling. Inspired by the ambiance of Out Of This World, Deserted seamlessly blends narrative elements with survival challenges and fast-paced strategic combat, offering an exhilarating adventure. The game was released on Nov 22, with an initial price of $19.99.



Farm Builder is a strategic puzzle board game in which players construct farms and roads, and encircle them with windmills and water towers to earn points. Points are gained by owning a fully completed farm, road, windmill, or water tower. The game was launched on Nov 22, with an initial price of $7.99.



Xbox faces tough competition from big giants like Sony SONY, Electronic Arts EA and Nintendo NTDOY



Sony has held a prominent position in the gaming industry for an extended period. The anticipation is high for its games, which are poised to present strong competition to Xbox. Titles like Tekken 8, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Alone in the Dark are anticipated to set new sales records.



Electronic Arts, a significant player in the gaming sector, is renowned for its sports games. Anticipated titles, including The Sims 4 For Rent Expansion Pack and EA Sports Rally, are expected to achieve popularity similar to the company’s other games.



Nintendo, a Japanese multinational video game company based in Kyoto, is engaged in the development, publishing and release of video games and gaming consoles. Some of its upcoming titles are Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, Animal Well and SteamWorld Build.

