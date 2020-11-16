Microsoft Marketing Exec Joins Blockchain Gaming Platform Enjin to Lead Enterprise Push

Blockchain gaming platform Enjin is launching a bid to attract more enterprise business, and it has hired an executive with two decades of experience at Microsoft to lead the effort.

Announced Monday, Alex Solomon, whose last role at Microsoft was Azure product marketing director, Western Europe, has joined Enjin as its executive director of enterprise platforms.

As Enjin’s enterprise chief, Solomon will work with corporate clients looking to create digital experiences using blockchain tech to improve customer retention, acquisition and engagement, the firm said.

The aim is to offer a full-service stack enabling businesses to create token projects through a template-driven experience.

At Microsoft, Solomon led the development and launch of Azure Heroes, a blockchain-based digital collectibles recognition program created to incentivize developers to build on Azure. The 2019 project, based on Ethereum blockchain-based non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, was a collaboration with Enjin.

His other roles at the tech giant included chief marketing officer in Malaysia and marketing operations lead in Western Europe.

“The opportunity to join Enjin’s leadership team to help develop and build the company’s vision for enterprise was a compelling and natural jump offering me a new set of challenges to take on,” said Solomon.

