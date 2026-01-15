Markets
MSFT

Microsoft Launches Elevate For Educators Program With New AI-Powered Learning Tools

January 15, 2026 — 12:44 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Thursday unveiled Microsoft Elevate for Educators, a new global program designed to connect educators with professional communities, training resources, and in-demand credentials at no additional cost, as part of its broader push to prepare schools for an AI-driven future.

Before Bett UK 2026, Microsoft rolled out this initiative aimed at giving teachers free professional development and credentials recognized across the industry, plus access to global networks of educators.

This is all about helping them bring AI into their classrooms in a confident and responsible way. On top of that, Microsoft launched some new AI features tailored for education within Microsoft 365 Copilot to make lesson planning easier and to offer personalized instruction.

They're also providing a limited-time deal where eligible college students can get free access to Microsoft 365 and LinkedIn Premium subscriptions.

MSFT is currently trading at $460.83 up $1.45 or 0.31 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.