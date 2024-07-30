News & Insights

Markets
MSFT

Microsoft Investigates Access Issues And Performance Problems Across Microsoft 365 Services

July 30, 2024 — 10:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) said it's investigating outages of some Office applications and cloud services.

"We're currently investigating access issues and degraded performance with multiple Microsoft 365 services and features. More information can be found under MO842351 in the admin center," reads a post by Microsoft.

The issue is also impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services and features, Microsoft said in a post on social network X Tuesday morning. Microsoft 365 includes common productivity applications like Outlook, Word and Excel.

For the moment, the company says this incident is only affecting users worldwide and only a subset of its services.

"We are investigating reports of issues connecting to Microsoft services globally. Customers may experience timeouts connecting to Azure services," Redmond says on the Azure status page.

"We have multiple engineering teams engaged to diagnose and resolve the issue. More details will be provided as soon as possible."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.