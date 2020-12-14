Cryptocurrencies

Microsoft, EY Expand Blockchain Platform for Gaming Rights to Include Payments

Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
(Credit: Shutterstock)

Microsoft, Ernst & Young LLP (EY) have announced plans to use a blockchain platform to allow Microsoft’s Xbox gaming partners, artists, and content creators to track and manage payments and royalty contracts.

  • Announced Monday, the companies said this will be one of the largest implementations of a blockchain-based financial system for accounting which will manage Microsoft’s end-to-end process for rights and royalties to its Xbox gaming partners.
  • For the creation of new contracts, Microsoft will be using artificial intelligence powered by Microsoft Azure which allows digitizing contracts.
  • The blockchain application for payments and contracts has been tested — it has been through the “soak testing” stage which is used to measure the performance of a software application under a huge volume — findings showed that it is capable of processing two million transactions per day, according to the statement.
  • “In this go-live, we successfully generated the first round of partner payments utilizing blockchain and smart contract technology,” said Luke Fewel, general manager of global finance operations at Microsoft.
  • The platform will streamline financial and operational processes with the ability to scale, reduce heavy manual overhead, and improve the experience for Microsoft’s gaming partners, Fewel said.

