Markets
MSFT

Microsoft Extends AI Advancements In Dragon Copilot To Nurses

October 16, 2025 — 11:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Thursday said it is expanding the capabilities of its AI clinical assistant, Dragon Copilot, by introducing the first commercially available ambient experience created for nursing workflows and new extensibility capabilities that allow partners to unlock additional value for Dragon Copilot users.

These advancements will enable secure integration of partner AI apps and agents directly into Dragon Copilot, allowing clinicians to gain efficiencies without leaving their workflow, and empower nurses with tailored AI capabilities.

"Microsoft continues to advance Dragon Copilot as a leading enterprise-wide AI clinical assistant for healthcare provider organizations — now adding support for specialized nursing workflows and an ecosystem of third-party AI extensions," said Mary Varghese Presti, CVP and Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft Health and Life Sciences. "By enabling our customers to extend ambient capabilities across clinical staff and connect their preferred third-party AI apps and agents, we are accelerating the value of their investments across care settings and use cases."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.