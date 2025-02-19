Microsoft Develops AI Model for Video Game Creation

To receive tech updates in your inbox, sign up to the newsletter ARPU.

Microsoft has announced the development of a new artificial intelligence (AI) model designed to assist in video game development, Reuters reports. This initiative, called Muse, is a collaboration with Ninja Theory, a game developer under Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios.

The push for AI-driven tools comes as development costs in the video game industry continue to rise. At the same time, spending on new games has been weak as consumers stick to familiar titles amid economic uncertainty.

"We are already using Muse to develop a real-time playable AI model trained on other first-party games, and we see potential for this work to one day benefit both players and game creators," stated Fatima Kardar, corporate vice president for gaming AI.

Muse is aimed at streamlining game development by automating the generation of visuals and actions, potentially reducing development time and costs, while new titles benefit from access to the AI model.

