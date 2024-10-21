Microsoft debuts new tools to build autonomous agents in Copilot Studio

Charles Lamanna, Corporate Vice President, Business & Industry Copilot for Microsoft (MSFT) blogged in part, earlier on Monday: “At our AI Tour in London, we’re excited to announce a new set of capabilities that enable you to build autonomous agents, which will be in public preview at Microsoft Ignite 2024. These agents understand the nature of your work and act on your behalf-providing support across business roles, teams, and functions…Copilot is your personal, private assistant that works solely for you, enhancing your capabilities. And agents are expert systems that operate autonomously on behalf of a process or company. You configure, secure, and test your agent, and then it automates for you and your team across apps and data sources. We expect every employee will have Copilot and will be supported by many agents…Copilot Studio provides an all-in-one platform for building agents, with managed software as a service, SaaS, infrastructure, AI models, a low-code design interface, and thousands of prebuilt connectors. It integrates personal, business, and analytical data, and enables publishing to Copilot, web, and your apps. These new capabilities allow agents to act independently, initiate events, and automate complex business tasks.”

