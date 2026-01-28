Markets
MSFT

Microsoft Corporation Profit Climbs In Q2

January 28, 2026 — 04:43 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $38.458 billion, or $5.16 per share. This compares with $24.108 billion, or $3.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Microsoft Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $30.875 billion or $4.14 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to $81.273 billion from $69.632 billion last year.

Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $38.458 Bln. vs. $24.108 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.16 vs. $3.23 last year. -Revenue: $81.273 Bln vs. $69.632 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.