Microsoft Confirms That Windows 11's Recall Feature Can't Be Uninstalled

(RTTNews) - Microsoft's artificial intelligence tool, known as Recall, is currently not available for public use and is integrated into Windows 11 in such a way that it cannot be completely removed by users.

Recently, a report from the German website Deskmodder highlighted a potential change in the latest 24H2 version of Windows 11, indicating that the update KB5041865 might provide users with the ability to uninstall Recall through the Windows Features menu.

However, this information was clarified by Brandon LeBlanc, a senior product manager for Windows, in a statement to The Verge. He explained that the appearance of Recall as an option in the 'Turn Windows features on or off' section of the Control Panel was a mistake, and he assured users that this error would be rectified in a forthcoming update.

While users are unable to completely uninstall Recall from their Copilot Plus PCs, they do have some control over the feature. Specifically, they can choose to disable Recall or limit its monitoring capabilities, which may alleviate some concerns regarding privacy and data collection.

Recall is designed to operate in the background, capturing screenshots of user activity on the PC. This functionality aims to allow users to search for and revisit past moments, providing a richer context that goes beyond traditional browsing history.

Recall was initially slated for release alongside Copilot Plus PCs in June; however, Microsoft decided to postpone the launch after security experts raised alarms about potential vulnerabilities and privacy issues associated with the tool.

In response to these concerns, the company has made significant updates to Recall and is now planning to offer a preview of the feature to Windows Insiders on Copilot Plus PCs in October. This preview will allow selected users to test the tool and provide feedback before a wider rollout.

