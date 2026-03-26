Microsoft and NVIDIA's AI-Nuclear Play: ETFs That May Gain

Microsoft MSFT on Tuesday teamed up with NVIDIA NVDA to advance AI in nuclear energy, delivering end-to-end tools designed to ease regulatory approvals, fast-track design and enhance operational efficiency across the sector.

According to a news release by MSFT, the surge in digital infrastructure and supply chain reshoring is driving urgent demand for carbon-free power, with nuclear energy being key. However, the industry remains constrained by delivery bottlenecks, with projects often delayed even before construction begins due to complex engineering requirements, fragmented data and heavy regulatory hurdles.

How AI Could Transform the Nuclear Energy Landscape?

Covering permitting, design, construction and operations, AI could introduce a more disciplined and integrated approach to the nuclear lifecycle. An AI-driven, connected framework enables developers to standardize complex workflows, enhance traceability and security, along with improving predictability, reducing timelines and minimizing rework without compromising safety.

Per Microsoft’s news release, this integration would enable engineers and regulators to prioritize building safe, reliable and carbon-free power on time and within budget. AI is helping the energy sector to deliver more power, faster and with greater safety.

The replacement of fragmented workflows with structured, auditable systems will improve efficiency without reducing rigor. A unified approach to data, simulation and validation across the project lifecycle supports faster deployment of reliable, carbon-free power and strengthens regulatory trust.

Microsoft’s AI for Nuclear Already Showing Progress

Microsoft is already collaborating in this space and helping reshape the pace of nuclear project delivery. Notably, Aalo Atomics cut permitting time by 92% using Microsoft’s Generative AI for Permitting solution, resulting in an estimated $80 million in annual savings.

Additionally, Southern Nuclear is leveraging Microsoft Copilot-driven agents across engineering and licensing to enhance consistency, accelerate knowledge reuse and support more informed decision-making.

Additional Factors Boosting Nuclear’s Appeal

As companies ramp up investments in AI, the demand for data centers is soaring. Data centers are energy-intensive, with AI applications consuming much more energy than traditional computing. As a result, most tech giants are shifting toward renewable energy to meet their growing needs.

With AI demand skyrocketing and clean energy requirements expanding, nuclear power is emerging as a viable solution to fuel energy-hungry data centers, for training and operating the large-scale AI models used in today’s generative AI applications.

Additionally, the ongoing Middle East conflict has sent oil prices soaring, heightening concerns about energy security for global economies. Even after the conflict ends, lingering supply constraints and damage to the region’s energy infrastructure are likely to keep prices elevated.

According to analysts, as quoted on CNBC, the conflict in Iran is underscoring the vulnerability of global fossil fuel supplies and driving countries to rethink energy security, potentially accelerating the shift toward renewables and other low-carbon sources.

ETFs to Explore

Nuclear ETFs Ready for Upside

With an increasing focus on nuclear energy, these ETFs are an appealing strategic portfolio addition for the long term.

Investors can consider Global X Uranium ETF URA, VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF NLR, Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF NUKZ and Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF URAN to capitalize on the uranium market's upside potential.

AI ETFs

These developments also make AI and tech-related ETFs a strategic addition to portfolios with long-term investment horizons.

Investors can consider iShares U.S. Technology ETF IYW, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF FTEC, Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF AIQ and iShares Global Tech ETF IXN.

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VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NLR): ETF Research Reports

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Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ): ETF Research Reports

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NUKZ): ETF Research Reports

Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF (URAN): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.