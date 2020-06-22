Microsoft Acquires CyberX To Boost IoT Security Capabilities

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) said Monday it is acquiring CyberX, a cybersecurity startup focused on developing a platform to protect internet-controlled industrial control systems.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but multiple reports said the acquisition was in a range of $165 million.

Microsoft noted that the acquisition of CyberX will help its customers who need help in improving the security of their existing Internet of Things or IoT environment. The acquisition will enable Microsoft to offer unified security across converged IT and industrial networks.

Microsoft already provides multi-layer IoT security and IoT security monitoring in Azure. According to the company, CyberX will complement its existing Azure IoT security capabilities and extend to existing devices, including those used in industrial IoT, Operational Technology and infrastructure scenarios.

CyberX will be integrated with Microsoft's portfolio of IoT security offerings in threat protection that span users, endpoints, applications, and data. Microsoft expects to integrate CyberX with its cloud-based Azure Sentinel service.

CyberX will provide customers visibility into what IoT devices are already connected to their networks and help them manage the security on existing IoT devices.

"With CyberX, customers can discover their existing IoT assets, and both manage and improve the security posture of those devices," Microsoft said in a blog post.

In 2018, Microsoft announced a $5 billion investment in IoT.

In a separate statement, CyberX said its founders will join Microsoft and its platform will continue to be enhanced and supported by CyberX personnel.

In addition, Microsoft will continue to work with CyberX's strategic reseller and technology partners worldwide. The CyberX platform will continue to be available in a hybrid model supporting both cloud-connected and air-gapped networks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.