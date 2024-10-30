MicroSalt plc Secures Major New Orders

MicroSalt plc (GB:SALT) has released an update.

MicroSalt plc has secured significant new and follow-on orders for its low-sodium salt product, including a major initial purchase from one of the world’s largest food manufacturers and continued demand from a longstanding Mexican customer. This development underscores MicroSalt’s growing presence in the global food industry, as it aims to meet the increasing demand for healthier, low-sodium alternatives.

