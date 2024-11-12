News & Insights

Microsaic Systems Shares Resume Trading on AIM

November 12, 2024 — 02:54 am EST

Microsaic Systems (GB:MSYS) has released an update.

Microsaic Systems plc has announced that its shares are set to resume trading on the AIM market following the release of its interim results. This development highlights the company’s strategic focus on expanding its testing solutions for public health and environmental markets. Microsaic continues to leverage its recent acquisition of Modern Water to enhance its capabilities in comprehensive water and toxic testing.

