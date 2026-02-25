MicroPort CardioFlow Medtech (SEHK:2160) Price Target Increased by 400.00% to 7.90

The average one-year price target for MicroPort CardioFlow Medtech (SEHK:2160) has been revised to HK$7.90 / share. This is an increase of 400.00% from the prior estimate of HK$1.58 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$7.58 to a high of HK$8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 112.50% from the latest reported closing price of HK$3.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in MicroPort CardioFlow Medtech. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 27.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2160 is 0.02%, an increase of 35.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 57.51% to 16,398K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSEAX - Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund holds 8,258K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEAAX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund holds 3,438K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 1,169K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 674K shares , representing an increase of 42.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2160 by 138.89% over the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 986K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares , representing an increase of 59.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2160 by 224.51% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 940K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.