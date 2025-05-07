Micropolis Holding Co. to Showcase Innovative Robotics at Make it in the Emirates 2025

Micropolis Holding Co. will showcase innovative robotics at the Make it in the Emirates 2025 manufacturing event in Abu Dhabi.

Micropolis Holding Co., a UAE-based leader in robotics and AI, announced its participation in the Make it in the Emirates 2025 event, scheduled for May 19-22 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. This premier manufacturing event will gather manufacturers, innovators, and investors to discuss industrial growth in the UAE. Micropolis will showcase its innovative robotics, including an agriculture robot and a container cleaning robot, illustrating how its autonomous solutions enhance productivity and reduce costs. Attendees are invited to visit Micropolis at Booth 6-AM30 for demonstrations and further information. The company specializes in autonomous mobile robots, AI systems, and smart infrastructure for various applications, reinforcing its commitment to technological advancement in the region.

Micropolis is showcasing innovative robotics portfolios at the prominent Make it in the Emirates 2025 event, potentially increasing visibility and interest in their products.

The event is an opportunity for Micropolis to connect with global investors and industry leaders, which could lead to valuable partnerships and growth opportunities.

The demonstration of their agriculture and container cleaning robots emphasizes the company's commitment to enhancing productivity and lowering operating costs for customers, showcasing the practical applications of their technology.

The press release focuses heavily on upcoming events and company participation, which may indicate a lack of current achievements or products to highlight.

Forward-looking statements include significant disclaimers about risks and uncertainties, suggesting that the company's future prospects may not be as positive as implied.

The reliance on participation in an external event may signify a need for validation from larger entities or investors, indicating that the company may not have strong market confidence on its own.

When is Micropolis participating in the Make it in the Emirates 2025 event?

Micropolis will participate in the Make it in the Emirates event from May 19-22, 2025.

Where can I find Micropolis's booth at the exhibition?

You can visit Micropolis at Booth 6-AM30 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

What innovative products will Micropolis showcase at the event?

Micropolis will showcase its agriculture robot and container cleaning robot as part of its robotics portfolio.

How can I schedule a meeting with Micropolis management?

To schedule a meeting, please email Micropolis at Micropolis@kcsa.com.

What does Micropolis specialize in?

Micropolis specializes in autonomous mobile robots, AI systems, and smart infrastructure for various applications.

DUBAI, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Micropolis Holding Co.



(“Micropolis” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: MCRP), a UAE-based pioneering force in robotics, AI, and autonomous mobility, today announced its participation in



Make it in the Emirates 2025



, the UAE’s premier manufacturing event, taking place May 19-22, 2025 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The event brings together manufacturers, innovators, policymakers, and global investors to explore industrial growth opportunities within the UAE.













At the exhibition, a series of daily showcases will display two of Micropolis’s innovative robotics portfolios—an agriculture robot and a container cleaning robot—demonstrating the power of its autonomous mobile robots and AI to enhance productivity and lower customers' operating costs.





To take part in Micropolis’s display and experience the excitement of their robotic solutions, please visit the Company at ADNEC May 19-22 in Booth 6-AM30.





For more information or to schedule a meeting with Micropolis’s management team, please email



Micropolis@kcsa.com



.







About Micropolis Holding Co.







Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.





For more information please visit



www.micropolis.ai



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Micropolis’ current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.







Investor Contact:







KCSA Strategic Communications





Valter Pinto, Managing Director





PH: (212) 896-1254







Valter@KCSA.com









Media Contact:







Jessica Starman







media@elev8newmedia.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/276fe904-a544-478a-ab28-f317c2a4065f





