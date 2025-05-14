Micropolis Holding Co. Launches Testing Phase of AI-Driven Solutions at The Sustainable City 2.0 in Collaboration with SEE Holding Ltd.

Micropolis begins testing AI-driven security and robotics solutions in collaboration with SEE Holding at The Sustainable City 2.0.

Micropolis Holding Co. has announced the commencement of testing for its collaboration with SEE Holding Ltd at The Sustainable City 2.0, focusing on deploying advanced robotics platforms, AI-powered surveillance systems, and smart mobility applications. This initiative follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed in April and aims to enhance city performance by integrating Micropolis's technologies in line with net-zero emissions goals for 2050. CEO Fareed Aljawhari emphasized the importance of this project in showcasing how their AI solutions can improve safety and quality of life. Additionally, a joint research and development program is underway to further advance sustainable urban technologies in SEE Holding's global projects.

Micropolis Holding Co. has commenced testing its advanced robotics and AI-driven security solutions in collaboration with SEE Holding Ltd, showcasing its commitment to innovation in sustainable urban development.

The initiative aligns with the global goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, positioning Micropolis as a key player in sustainable technology and urban planning.

The partnership and deployment at The Sustainable City 2.0 highlight Micropolis's capabilities in integrating smart mobility applications, enhancing safety, and improving quality of life for residents.

Concerns about the company's reliance on forward-looking statements may create apprehension among investors regarding the unpredictability of the project's outcomes.

The emphasis on the partnership with SEE Holding may raise questions about Micropolis's independent capabilities in the unmanned ground vehicle and AI market.

What is the purpose of Micropolis's collaboration with SEE Holding?

The collaboration aims to deploy advanced robotics, AI surveillance, and smart mobility in The Sustainable City 2.0 project.

When did Micropolis start testing its technologies in The Sustainable City 2.0?

The testing phase commenced on May 14, 2025, following a Memorandum of Understanding signed in April.

How does Micropolis's technology contribute to sustainability?

Micropolis’s technologies focus on integrating AI solutions with net-zero principles to enhance efficiency and quality of life.

What types of technology are being deployed in The Sustainable City project?

Deployment includes AI-powered surveillance, autonomous fleets, smart mobility applications, and edge computing technologies.

What is the goal of SEE Holding?

SEE Holding aims to spearhead a net-zero emissions future and achieve the 2050 UN sustainability targets through innovative projects.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Holding Co. (“Micropolis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions, today announced it has commenced the testing phase of its collaboration with SEE Holding Ltd at



The Sustainable City 2.0



(TSC 2.0) to deploy Micropolis’s advanced robotics platforms, AI-powered surveillance systems, smart mobility applications, and edge computing nodes across the next generation of Sustainable City projects.









The Sustainable City is SEE Holding’s globally recognized model of a next-generation city designed to harness intelligent systems to enhance performance, efficiency, and everyday lifestyle and to provide a framework for achieving net zero emissions by 2050.





This is the latest step in the strategic collaboration between Micropolis and SEE Holding following the Memorandum of Understanding signed in April. The deployment will encompass integrated command systems for security operation, autonomous fleets and smart mobility applications, edge computing, and computer vision technologies.





"Deploying our technologies throughout The Sustainable City 2.0 marks a significant milestone for our company," said Fareed Aljawhari, CEO of Micropolis Holding Co. "This initial phase will demonstrate how our AI-driven solutions can seamlessly integrate with net-zero principles, enhancing safety, efficiency, and quality of life for residents."





A joint R&D program is also underway to advance Micropolis's sustainable urban technologies, aimed at driving operational efficiency, resident experience, and environmental performance across SEE Holding's global sustainable city projects.







About Micropolis Holding Co.







Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.





For more information please visit



www.micropolis.ai



.







About SEE Holding







SEE Holding, is a UAE-based sustainably focused global holding group that designs, invests in, and builds sustainable infrastructures and cities through its three operational verticals: SEE Solutions, SEE Developers, and SEE Engineering.





Driven by its purpose of spearheading a net zero emissions future and achieving the 2050 UN targets, SEE Holding develops inclusive and sustainable communities that prioritize education, sports, healthcare, and overall well-being as part of its commitment to social, environmental and economic impact. SEE Holding currently has projects in the UAE across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, as well as in Oman.





For more information, please visit us on:



https://seeholding.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Micropolis’ current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ebe2e39-9f87-4709-bd4f-cae5804c2b03





