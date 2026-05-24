Micron vs. Sandisk: Which Memory Stock Wins From the AI Boom?

Key Points

Micron's latest quarterly earnings saw revenue jump to $23.8 billion.

Sandisk's stock has risen more than 3,300% in the past 12 months.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

If you're paying attention to the hottest companies of the artificial intelligence era, you're witnessing the resurgence of the memory chip market. The memory supercycle is led by all-stars Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK).

Both companies are benefiting from the growing demand for memory in AI infrastructure. While they're doing things differently, both companies have sparked intense investor interest. So which one will win the AI boom?

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Micron is benefiting from the supercycle

Micron has perhaps bucked the cyclical trend that plagued memory chipmakers for years. In its latest quarterly report, Micron reported revenue of $23.8 billion in second-quarter 2026, up from $8 billion in Q2 2025. Operating cash flow grew to $11.9 billion from $3.9 billion in the same time frame. These are truly astonishing results.

Sanjay Mehrotra, the Chairman, President, and CEO of Micron, said that he expects third-quarter numbers to be record-setting once again. Shares of Micron have skyrocketed in the past 12 months, shooting up more than 600% as of May 20. The future looks bright for Micron as the AI revolution shows no signs of slowing just yet.

Sandisk's explosive growth

Sandisk's stock has, incredibly, surged by over 3,360% in the past 12 months. Sandisk spun off from Western Digital early in 2025 and has since exploded in growth. In the company's Q3 fiscal 2026 report, revenue shot up 97% to $5.95 billion.

Sandisk expects fourth-quarter revenue to range from $7.75 billion to $8.25 billion, a significant jump in just one quarter. The stock is obviously far more expensive than it was a year ago. The concern is that because of Sandisk's quick and staggering run, some of the future growth may already be baked into the price.

Both companies are clear winners, but Micron is a bit more mature and steady than Sandisk. Its revenue and balance sheet are superior, and high-bandwidth memory is all the rage among AI and cloud companies. The demand for Micron remains extraordinary with a bit less risk.

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Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Western Digital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.