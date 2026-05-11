Micron vs. Sandisk: Which Memory Stock Is the Better Buy Right Now?

Key Points

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers has driven a boom in memory chip demand, sending shares of Micron and Sandisk higher.

Each represents a unique wager, with one serving as a less risky option with lower downside, and the other a more concentrated wager on the AI data center trend.

Depending on your risk tolerance, there could be a place for both stocks in your portfolio.

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The artificial intelligence (AI) data center boom has driven strong demand for memory. As a result, memory chip stocks, most notably Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), have both made major moves higher, rising 770% and 4,000%, respectively, over the past year.

Which of these two top-performing tech stocks is the better buy moving forward? Interestingly, there could be a case for owning both of them, due to their unique risk/reward dynamics.

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Micron: The memory chip blue chip

Among these two high-performing memory chip stocks, Micron is arguably the name that more strongly qualifies as a blue chip tech stock.

Yes, Micron, like other memory stocks, is subject to the boom-and-bust dynamics of the industry. However, given its diversified product line of NAND, DRAM, and SSD chips, the company could experience a soft landing in the event the AI data center boom slows down sooner than expected. Better yet, Micron Technology stock already trades as if a slowdown is just around the corner, at only 13 times forward earnings.

Sandisk: A more concentrated wager on NAND chips

While Micron is the slow and steady blue chip among this duo, Sandisk has greater risk, but greater opportunity. As the aforementioned trend has had a greater impact on Sandisk's growth, it's no wonder that the stock has posted four-figure-percentage gains, versus the three-digit gains posted by Micron over the past six months.

That said, don't assume that the train has already left the station. Trading for 24 times forward earnings, Sandisk is not a cheap stock. Still, with sell-side analysts calling for sales to rise by triple digits yet again in 2027, and with forecast earnings growth of over 160%, even if it rallies in tandem with earnings growth, Sandisk stock has the potential to post another year of strong returns.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

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Thomas Niel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.