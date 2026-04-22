Micron vs. Marvell: Which AI Semiconductor Stock Is the Better Buy?

Micron Technology, Inc. MU and Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL are key players in the artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor ecosystem, benefiting from surging demand for data center and AI-driven computing. Micron Technology focuses on memory technologies essential for AI workloads, while Marvell Technology specializes in custom AI chips and data center connectivity solutions.

With the AI boom to continue driving growth for the semiconductor industry, the question remains: Which stock makes for a better investment pick today? Let’s dive into the fundamentals, valuations, growth outlook and risks for each company.

The Case for Micron Technology Stock

Micron Technology sits at the heart of several transformative tech trends. Its exposure to AI, high-performance data centers, autonomous vehicles and industrial IoT uniquely positions the company for sustainable long-term growth. As AI adoption accelerates, the demand for advanced memory solutions like DRAM and NAND is soaring. Micron Technology’s investments in next-generation DRAM and 3D NAND ensure it remains competitive in delivering the performance needed for modern computing.

The company’s diversification strategy is also yielding positive results. Micron Technology has created a more stable revenue base by shifting its focus away from the more volatile consumer electronics market and toward resilient verticals, such as automotive and enterprise IT. This balance enhances its ability to weather cyclical downturns, a critical trait in the semiconductor space.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Micron Technology’s revenues jumped 196% year over year to $23.86 billion, while non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) rose 682% to $12.20. The top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.67% and 38.57%, respectively.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Micron Technology is also riding on a strong wave in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) demand. Its HBM3E and HBM4 products are attracting significant interest for their superior energy efficiency and bandwidth, which are ideal for AI workloads. The company previously stated that its supply of HBM3E and next-generation HBM4 chips for the calendar year 2026 has already been sold out.

Micron Technology is a core HBM supplier for NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 50 Blackwell GPUs, signaling deep integration in the AI supply chain. Its under-construction HBM advanced packaging facility in Singapore, set to launch this year with further expansion in 2027, underscores the company’s commitment to scaling production for AI-driven markets.

The Case for Marvell Technology Stock

Marvell Technology is benefiting from AI-data centers, high-performance computing clients and hyperscalers’ increasing reliance on custom silicon for AI workloads. The company’s data center business alone grew 46% year over year in fiscal 2026 and crossed $6 billion as hyperscalers, AI data centers, AI fabs and high-performance computing clients increased their investment, pushing the demand for MRVL’s networking, optical interconnect and custom silicon solutions.

Marvell Technology is also capitalizing on the rising demand for high-speed connectivity, such as 800G and 1.6T optical interconnects. These solutions are gaining traction as AI workloads require faster communication between GPUs and data centers. Based on the current growth trend, MRVL predicts that its interconnect business will grow more than 50% in fiscal 2027.

Marvell Technology’s custom silicon segment revenues reached $1.5 billion in fiscal 2026 and are expected to further increase due to the rising demand from hyperscalers. New opportunities, such as XPU attach, CXL memory expansion and scale-up networking, are opening additional revenue streams. These are further amplified by the latest capabilities in AI networking and PCIe/CXL switching from the acquisitions of Celestial AI and XConn Technologies businesses.

Marvell Technology has expanded its partnership with NVIDIA to strengthen its long-term growth outlook by embedding it deeper into the fast-growing AI infrastructure ecosystem. By integrating with NVIDIA’s NVLink Fusion platform, MRVL gains direct access to customers building next-generation AI factories, where demand for high-speed connectivity and custom silicon is rising sharply. This positions Marvell Technology as a key enabler of scalable AI systems rather than just a component supplier.

These factors are likely to continue to aid MRVL’s top and bottom-line growth. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the company’s revenues rose 22% year over year to $2.22 billion, while non-GAAP EPS jumped 33% to 80 cents. The top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9% and 1.3%, respectively.

Marvell Technology, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Marvell Technology, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Marvell Technology, Inc. Quote

MU vs. MRVL: Which Has the Stronger Growth Outlook?

Both companies will benefit from the surging demand for AI chips, but Micron Technology’s growth profile appears stronger in the near term. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MU’s current fiscal 2026 revenues and EPS indicates a year-over-year surge of 194.5% and 604%, respectively. For fiscal 2027, the top and bottom lines are projected to grow 59.7% and 65.8%, respectively.

By contrast, estimates for Marvell Technology’s fiscal 2027 point to more modest 32.3% revenue growth and a 34.2% EPS increase. For fiscal 2028, the top and bottom lines are projected to rise 36.9% and 41%, respectively.

Valuation: Micron Technology Trades at a Discount

When comparing valuations, Marvell Technology currently trades at a higher forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 36.39 compared with Micron Technology’s 5.42. This suggests investors are paying a larger premium for MRVL stock, even though its forward earnings growth profile is significantly lower than Micron Technology’s.

MU vs. MRVL: 12-Month Forward P/E Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Comparing both stocks’ price performance, Micron Technology has soared 516.2% over the past year, outperforming Marvell Technology’s gain of 181.4%.

MU vs. MRVL: One-Year Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: Micron Is a Better Buy Now

While both Micron Technology and Marvell Technology play important roles in the chip industry, MU stands out as the better stock to own right now. Micron Technology’s fundamentals remain strong, and its position in the AI-driven memory market is well-established. The company offers compelling long-term growth potential, maintains a disciplined approach to innovation and has a more favorable valuation.

Micron Technology sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), making it a clear winner over Marvell Technology, which has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.