Micron Technology Unveils Crucial T710 and X10 SSDs: Setting New Performance Standards in Gaming and Portable Storage

Micron announced the Crucial T710 SSD and X10 Portable SSD, enhancing speed, capacity, and durability for gamers and creators.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Computex 2025, Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) expanded its leadership in consumer storage by unveiling its latest high-performance SSDs — the Crucial T710 PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD and the Crucial X10 Portable SSD. Forged from years of dedicated research and development, these next-gen SSDs redefine performance standards across the board by pushing the limits of speed, capacity and durability — powering your world at full speed.





“Our fastest Gen5 drive yet, the Crucial T710 SSD turbocharges gaming and creative applications,” said Dinesh Bahal, corporate vice president and general manager of Micron’s Commercial Products Group. “Meanwhile, our X10 portable drive is a powerhouse, effortlessly handling massive backups, games and photo libraries — no matter where life takes you or what it throws your way. These innovations from Crucial underscore our relentless effort to exceed our customers’ storage needs.”



















A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.









Crucial T710: Blazing fast Gen5 speed for gaming and AI







Leveraging cutting-edge NVMe technology and Micron’s G9 NAND, the Crucial T710 delivers unmatched Gen5 performance for pro-level gaming, creative applications and data-intensive tasks like AI. Boasting our best Gen5 speeds to date, it features up to:







The T710 delivers up to 67% more IOPs per watt than previous-generation Gen5 drives, running faster and cooler and making it ideal for PCs, laptops and workstations. The optional integrated heatsink ensures the T710 stays cool under pressure and capacity options up to 4TB



2



means users have the storage space they need for their most demanding projects.





The increasing demands of AI applications require robust hardware for optimal performance. With its dramatically increased energy efficiency and decreased latency, the Crucial T710 is perfect for enabling real-time local data processing on AI PCs, with the speed to load a large language model from SSD to memory in under one second.



3









Crucial X10: Fast and tough portable storage to expand your digital life







Crucial’s latest portable drive, the X10, delivers read speeds of up to 2,100 MB/s,



4



twice as fast as its predecessor.



5



The X10 is designed for users who need a fast, reliable and durable solution to back up and store their most important photos, games, movies, documents and more. With 4TB, 6TB and 8TB



6



versions available, the Crucial X10 allows users to store massive amounts of data, including up to 500,000 4K photos, 114 games or 2.6 million MP3 files



7



.





With its sleek, matte blue design, the X10 is perfect for content creators, gamers, photography hobbyists and mainstream consumers who require high-speed data transfer and ample storage capacity. Its durable design is IP65 dust- and water-resistant and drop-resistant up to 9.8 feet,



8



making it a vault for your data — secure, portable and always ready.





The T710 uses Silicon Motion’s SM2508 controller, while the X10 uses the SM2322 controller.





“To meet the evolving demands of next-generation AI PCs, we’ve engineered our industry-leading SM2508 controller to deliver game-changing Gen5 performance combined with significant power savings compared to competitors,” said Nelson Duann, senior vice president of Silicon Motion's Client & Automotive Storage Business



.



“Our close technical collaboration with Micron to turbocharge the Crucial T710 will transform the latest notebooks with extreme Gen5 performance that meets the needs of intensive applications like AI, gaming and beyond.”







Availability:



The Crucial X10 is now available for purchase through etailers, retailers and global channel partners, while T710 will be available starting in July 2025.







Additional Resources:









About Micron Technology, Inc.







Micron Technology, Inc. is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron



®



and Crucial



®



brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.







© 2025 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.









1



Typical I/O performance as measured using CrystalDiskMark® with a queue depth of 512 and write cache enabled. Windows 11 Core isolation disabled for performance measurement. Fresh out-of-box (FOB) state is assumed. For performance measurement purposes, the SSD may be restored to FOB state using the secure erase command. System variations will affect measured results.







2



Some storage capacity is used for formatting and other purposes and is not available for data storage. 1GB equals 1 billion bytes.







3



As tested in Micron labs using Llama 2 with 13 billion parameters,10.4GB file size and 6-bit quantization vs. the PCIe Gen4 Micron 3500 SSD.







4



MB/s speed measured by Crucial as maximum sequential performance of device on a high-performance desktop computer with Crystal Disk Mark (version 8.0.4 for x64). Your performance may vary.







5



Comparative speed claims measured against maximum reported speeds from Crucial X9 SSD. Your performance may vary.







6



Some storage capacity is used for formatting and other purposes and is not available for data storage. 1GB equals 1 billion bytes.







7



Based on average photo size of 6MB, video at 4K/60fps in H264 format at 24GB/hr and 200GB for AAA games.







8



Up to 3 meters without impact to data on a carpeted floor.



