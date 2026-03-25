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Micron Technology Stock Falls 3% Over Offering For Certain Outstanding Senior Notes

March 25, 2026 — 10:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is moving down about 3 percent on Wednesday morning trading after the company announced commencement of offers to purchase for cash any and all of certain outstanding senior notes.

The company's stock is currently trading at $382.76, down 3.26 percent or $13.02, over the previous close of $395.53 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $61.54 and $471.34 in the past one year.

The offers will expire on March 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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