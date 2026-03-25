Micron Technology Stock Falls 3% Over Offering For Certain Outstanding Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is moving down about 3 percent on Wednesday morning trading after the company announced commencement of offers to purchase for cash any and all of certain outstanding senior notes.

The company's stock is currently trading at $382.76, down 3.26 percent or $13.02, over the previous close of $395.53 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $61.54 and $471.34 in the past one year.

The offers will expire on March 31.

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