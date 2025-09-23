Micron Technology Reports Increase In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Micron Technology (MU) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.201 billion, or $2.83 per share. This compares with $887 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of $3.469 billion or $3.03 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 46.0% to $11.315 billion from $7.750 billion last year.

Micron Technology earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.201 Bln. vs. $887 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.83 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue: $11.315 Bln vs. $7.750 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.41 to $3.71 Next quarter revenue guidance: $12.2 - $12.8 bln

