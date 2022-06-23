Micron Technology Reports After the Close on 6/30 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Micron Technology (NASD: MU) MU next earnings date is projected to be 6/30 after the close, with earnings estimates of $2.46/share on $8.70 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Micron Technology earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q2 2022 3/29/2022 2.140 Q1 2022 1/6/2022 Q1 2022 12/20/2021 2.160 Q4 2021 9/28/2021 2.420 Q3 2021 6/30/2021 1.880

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Micron Technology has options available that expire July 01st.

Micron Technology's current dividend yield is 0.71%, with the following Micron Technology Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

