Micron Technology to Report Q4 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Micron Technology, Inc. MU is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Sept. 23, 2025, after market close.

The company projects fiscal fourth-quarter revenues to be $10.7 billion (+/-$300 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $11.1 billion, which implies year-over-year growth of 43.3%.

Meanwhile, Micron Technology estimates adjusted earnings of $2.50 (+/- 15 cents). The consensus mark for the bottom line has been revised upward by a couple of cents to $2.87 per share over the past seven days, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 143.2%.



The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.7%.

Earnings Whispers for Micron

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Micron Technology this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

MU’s Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate ($2.96 per share) and the Zacks Consensus Estimate ($2.87 per share), is +3.08%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Micron’s Zacks Rank: MU sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Influence MU’s Q4 Results

Micron Technology’s fourth-quarter results are expected to benefit from a significant boost in memory chips, fueled by the increasing adoption of GPU-enabled artificial intelligence (AI) servers. As data center operators expand their infrastructure to support generative AI and large language models, memory chips have become essential components. This surge in demand for AI-driven technologies is likely to have bolstered Micron Technology’s revenues during the quarter under review.

Another positive factor is the improving supply-demand dynamics in the memory chip market. For several quarters, Micron Technology faced headwinds from excess inventory across various sectors, which heavily impacted its financial results. However, conditions have improved over the past year, which has resulted in improvements in prices for its DRAM chips. According to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, DRAM revenues for the fourth quarter are expected to hit $7.1 billion, marking impressive 50.7% year-over-year growth.

Micron Technology achieved an industry-first ramp of 1β DRAM, HBM3E, and 232-layer/368-layer NAND, positioning it strongly for next-generation demand in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Micron Technology is also benefiting from the memory pricing environment improving with industry discipline, supply tightening, and richer product mix.

However, inflationary pressures and macroeconomic uncertainties have dampened consumer spending, likely reducing demand for memory chips in key markets, such as smartphones and personal computers. Additionally, Micron Technology’s heavy reliance on China poses a risk amid ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions.

Micron Share Price Performance

Year to date, Micron Technology shares have rallied 100.7%, outperforming the Zacks Computer – Integrated Systems industry’s growth of 41.1%.



Micron Technology’s Key Valuation Metric

From a valuation standpoint, MU appears to be trading at a discount relative to the industry and is trading well below its mean. Going by the price/sales ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 3.79 forward sales, lower than 3.87 for the industry.



Investment Consideration for MU Stock

Micron Technology is reaping the rewards of improving market dynamics, effective sales strategies and strong performance across its diverse business segments. A key driver of its top-line growth has been the improvement in data center inventory levels, coupled with stabilization in markets like automotive, industrial and other sectors. These developments reflect a healthier demand environment that has bolstered the company’s revenue trajectory.

Micron Technology anticipates a favorable pricing environment for DRAM and NAND chips in the latter half of the year, boosting its revenue potential. The demand surge for AI servers has created a scarcity of advanced DRAM supplies, setting the stage for price increases. It is worth noting that the largest AI-chip manufacturer, NVIDIA NVDA, has Micron Technology’s HBM3E 8H chips installed inside NVIDIA’s GB200 system and HBM3E 12H chips deployed in NVIDIA GB300.

NVIDIA has collaborated with Micron to power its GPUs with Micron GDDR6X. Additionally, the accelerating adoption of 5G in Internet of Things (IoT) devices and wireless infrastructure is expected to fuel further demand for Micron’s memory and storage solutions, enhancing its market position.

However, challenges persist. The ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions remain a critical risk factor. Given Micron Technology’s substantial exposure to the Chinese market, any escalation in disputes could disrupt its supply chain or lead to new tariffs, directly impacting its margins. Moreover, while the pricing outlook for memory chips appears robust, the company’s reliance on lower-margin NAND products and slow progress in achieving manufacturing efficiencies could temper profitability growth in the near term.

Micron Technology also faces competitive challenges from direct competitors like Samsung, TSMC TSM and SK hynix competing against Micron Technology for market share. Micron Technology faces stiff competition in the broader market from companies like Western Digital WDC, Seagate and Corsair.

In the global DRAM market, TSMC develops HBM DRAM packages based on SK Hynix’s HBMs. In 2024, SK hynix and TSMC collaborated to collectively develop HBM4 and next-generation packaging technology. In the broader market, Western Digital develops NAND under the brand name of SanDisk, consumer and enterprise SSDs, including NVMe, like Micron Technology, making it a strong contender. Western Digital offers products like 128???Layer 3D NAND, PC???SN730, PC???SN5000S, WD???Blue SN500, PC???SN540 NVMe SSDs.

Conclusion: Buy MU Stock for Now

Micron Technology is in a strong position to deliver solid growth, driven by rising demand for memory chips in AI servers and improving market dynamics. However, challenges like trade tensions with China and margin pressures should temper expectations for a significant breakout in the near term. Collaboration with an AI leader like NVIDIA is likely to cement its position and help Micron Technology capitalize on the AI trend. Given its attractive valuation and improving fundamentals, acquiring MU stock for now seems like the best strategy.

