Is Micron Technology (MU) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Micron (MU) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Micron is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 605 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Micron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MU's full-year earnings has moved 14.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, MU has returned 38.3% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 12.6%. As we can see, Micron is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Bel Fuse (BELFB). The stock is up 66.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Bel Fuse's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Micron belongs to the Computer - Integrated Systems industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 24.1% so far this year, so MU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Bel Fuse falls under the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #68. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +12.5%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Micron and Bel Fuse. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.