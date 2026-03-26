Micron Technology (MU) Price Target Increased by 36.86% to 511.82

The average one-year price target for Micron Technology (NasdaqGS:MU) has been revised to $511.82 / share. This is an increase of 36.86% from the prior estimate of $373.98 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $87.14 to a high of $787.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.99% from the latest reported closing price of $355.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,850 funds or institutions reporting positions in Micron Technology. This is an decrease of 296 owner(s) or 9.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MU is 0.56%, an increase of 27.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.31% to 892,048K shares. The put/call ratio of MU is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 58,249K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,186K shares , representing a decrease of 10.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MU by 54.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,998K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,038K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MU by 64.85% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 24,795K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,655K shares , representing a decrease of 19.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MU by 40.96% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 22,541K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Capital International Investors holds 22,056K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,373K shares , representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MU by 56.34% over the last quarter.

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