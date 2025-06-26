Micron Technology (MU) Opinions on Latest Earnings Report

Recent discussions on X about Micron Technology (MU) have been buzzing with reactions to the company's latest earnings report and guidance for the upcoming quarter. Many users are highlighting the strong demand for Micron's high-bandwidth memory (HBM) products, especially in relation to AI infrastructure, with some noting that the company has already sold out its HBM supply for 2025. There's also chatter about the stock's performance post-earnings, with a mix of surprise and frustration over the relatively muted price reaction despite beating expectations.

Additionally, posts on X reflect a keen interest in analyst upgrades, with several pointing to raised price targets and positive commentary on Micron's execution in the memory market. The connection to broader AI trends, including partnerships with major tech players, continues to fuel excitement among those following the stock. The overall tone suggests a dynamic conversation with high engagement around Micron's role in the evolving semiconductor landscape.

Micron Technology Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MU stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Micron Technology Insider Trading Activity

Micron Technology insiders have traded $MU stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT J DEBOER (EVP, CTO and Products Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,047 shares for an estimated $4,504,700 .

. SANJAY MEHROTRA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $2,522,804 .

. APRIL S ARNZEN (EVP and Chief People Officer) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,442,700

MICHAEL CHARLES RAY (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,050 shares for an estimated $1,305,000 .

. SCOTT R. ALLEN (CVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $508,800

MARY PAT MCCARTHY has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,808 shares for an estimated $415,712.

Micron Technology Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 937 institutional investors add shares of Micron Technology stock to their portfolio, and 904 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Micron Technology Government Contracts

We have seen $2,185,307 of award payments to $MU over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Micron Technology Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MU in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/26/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/26/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

Micron Technology Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MU recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $147.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Srini Pajjuri from Raymond James set a target price of $150.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $135.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $160.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $170.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $140.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $145.0 on 06/23/2025

