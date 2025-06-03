Micron Technology Introduces World's First 1γ Node-Based Low-Power LPDDR5X Memory for AI-Driven Smartphones

Micron announces shipping of 1γ-based LPDDR5X memory, offering high speed and power efficiency for AI applications in smartphones.

Quiver AI Summary

Micron Technology, Inc. has announced the shipment of qualification samples for the world’s first 1γ node-based low-power double data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) memory, aimed at enhancing AI applications in flagship smartphones. This new memory delivers an industry-leading speed of 10.7 gigabits per second (Gbps) while offering a 20% reduction in power consumption. The innovative design features the thinnest LPDDR5X package on the market at just 0.61 millimeters, allowing for sleeker smartphone designs, including ultra-thin and foldable models. Micron's 1γ LPDDR5X is designed to significantly improve performance for mobile AI tasks, such as language translation and personalized recommendations, showcasing rapid response times compared to previous memory generations. Currently, Micron is sampling this advanced memory to select partners and plans to make a broader range of products available for flagship smartphones in 2026.

Potential Positives

Micron is shipping qualification samples of the world's first 1γ LPDDR5X memory, which is designed to greatly enhance AI applications on flagship smartphones.

The new memory delivers the fastest LPDDR5X speed grade of 10.7 Gbps while offering up to 20% power savings, enabling longer battery life for high-demand applications.

The 1γ-based LPDDR5X is the thinnest memory package in the industry at 0.61 mm, allowing for innovative designs in ultrathin or foldable smartphones.

This technology enhances performance for mobile AI applications, achieving significant improvements in response times for tasks such as location recommendations and translation.

Potential Negatives

While the press release emphasizes the technological advancements of the new LPDDR5X memory, it does not mention any specific customer demand or early adoption rates, which could raise concerns about market reception.



The announcement does not provide specific competitive comparisons or market analysis that could highlight Micron's positioning against rivals, potentially leaving stakeholders uncertain about strategic advantages.



There is no indication of potential manufacturing challenges or scalability issues associated with the new 1γ node technology, which could lead to operational risks if demand exceeds supply capabilities.

FAQ

What is Micron's new LPDDR5X memory technology?

Micron's new LPDDR5X memory technology is the world's first 1γ node-based low-power memory designed to enhance AI applications on smartphones.

How fast is the new LPDDR5X memory from Micron?

The new LPDDR5X memory delivers an industry-leading speed of 10.7 gigabits per second (Gbps), making it the fastest available.

What are the power savings of Micron's LPDDR5X memory?

Micron's LPDDR5X memory provides up to 20% power savings compared to previous generations, enhancing smartphone battery life.

How thin is Micron's new LPDDR5X memory package?

The LPDDR5X package measures just 0.61 millimeters, making it 6% thinner than competitors and enabling ultrathin smartphone designs.

When will Micron's LPDDR5X memory be available for smartphones?

Micron is currently sampling 1γ-based LPDDR5X products and plans to offer capacities from 8GB to 32GB for flagship smartphones in 2026.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MU Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MU stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MU Insider Trading Activity

$MU insiders have traded $MU stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT J DEBOER (EVP, CTO and Products Officer) sold 23,047 shares for an estimated $2,304,700

APRIL S ARNZEN (EVP and Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,890 shares for an estimated $1,859,376 .

. MICHAEL CHARLES RAY (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,050 shares for an estimated $1,305,000 .

. SANJAY MEHROTRA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $784,985 .

. SCOTT R. ALLEN (CVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $508,800

MARY PAT MCCARTHY has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,808 shares for an estimated $415,712.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 938 institutional investors add shares of $MU stock to their portfolio, and 902 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MU in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MU, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MU forecast page.

$MU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MU recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $125.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $112.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 Matt Bryson from Wedbush set a target price of $125.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Brian Chin from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $130.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $110.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $140.0 on 12/19/2024

Full Release



BOISE, Idaho, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), announced today that it is shipping qualification samples of the world’s first 1γ (1-gamma) node-based low-power double data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) memory, designed to accelerate AI applications on flagship smartphones. Delivering the industry’s fastest LPDDR5X speed grade of 10.7 gigabits per second (Gbps), combined with up to a 20% power savings,



1



Micron LPDDR5X transforms smartphones with faster, smoother mobile experiences and longer battery life — even when executing data-intensive workloads such as AI-powered translation or image generation.





To meet the industry’s increasing demand for compact solutions for next-generation smartphone designs, Micron’s engineers have shrunk the LPDDR5X package size to offer the industry’s thinnest package of 0.61 millimeters,



2



making it 6% thinner compared to competitive offerings,



3



and representing a 14% height reduction from the previous generation.



4



The small form factor unlocks more possibilities for smartphone manufacturers to design ultrathin or foldable smartphones.





"Micron's 1-gamma node-based LPDDR5X memory is a game-changer for the mobile industry,” said Mark Montierth, corporate vice president and general manager of Micron’s Mobile and Client Business Unit. “This breakthrough technology delivers lightning-fast speeds and remarkable power efficiency — all within the industry’s thinnest LPDDR5X package — paving the way for exciting new smartphone designs. This solution demonstrates our commitment to empowering the ecosystem to create extraordinary mobile experiences."











A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.







The company’s 1γ-based LPDDR5X enables dramatic leaps in performance for mobile users by enabling faster AI insights. For example, Micron evaluated mobile AI response times from large language model Llama 2, based on 1γ LPDDR5X’s 10.7 Gbps bandwidth compared to 1β (1-beta) LPDDR5X’s 7.5 Gbps bandwidth,



5



finding:







Responses are 30% faster when asking for location-based restaurant recommendations.



Responses are 30% faster when asking for location-based restaurant recommendations.



Results are more than 50% faster when translating a voice inquiry in English to text in Spanish to ask for directions.



Results are more than 50% faster when translating a voice inquiry in English to text in Spanish to ask for directions.



Responses can be up to 25% faster when requesting car purchase recommendations based on vehicle type, affordability and certain infotainment and safety features.



6













Now ramping in Micron’s mobile portfolio, Micron’s 1γ-based LPDDR5X is the company’s first mobile solution to leverage advanced EUV lithography — providing customers with early access to the latest performance and power efficiency advancements, based on the industry’s most advanced memory node technology. This milestone builds on



Micron’s February sampling of 1γ-based DDR5 memory



for next-generation CPUs in the data center and client segments. Micron's optimized 1γ DRAM node leverages CMOS



7



advancements like next-generation high-K metal gate technology for improved transistor performance and incorporates leading-edge EUV lithography for enhanced bit density.





As energy-intensive mobile AI workloads are increasingly processed on-device rather than only in the cloud, low-power chips are crucial for devices like smartphones, tablets and laptops, which need to conserve power while performing AI computations.





Micron’s 1γ-based LPDDR5X’s significant 20% power savings will allow mobile users to enjoy their favorite AI applications, games and video content longer on a single charge. In addition, as AI intensifies the need for powerful, energy-efficient compute, data center servers, intelligent vehicles and AI PCs may also increasingly adopt LPDDR5X for its unique blend of optimized power efficiency and high performance.





Micron is currently sampling 1γ-based LPDDR5X 16 gigabyte (GB) products to select partners and will offer a wide range of capacities from 8GB to 32GB for use in 2026 flagship smartphones.







Additional Resources









About Micron Technology, Inc.







We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® Hand Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.







© 2025 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.







__________________________







1



Compared to Micron’s previous generation LPDDR5X







2



Package thickness varies based on capacity; 0.61mm thickness for Micron’s 8GB and 16GB 1γ-based LPDDR5X 496-ball packages.







3



Based on Micron’s competitive market research and intelligence, with competitive offerings measuring at 0.65 mm thick







4



Based on a thickness of 0.71mm for Micron’s 1β-based LPDDR5X for 16GB







5



Examples below are based on extrapolation of data from devices using LPDDR5X running at 9.6 Gbps and 7.5 Gbps.







6



Based on a test asking Llama 2 to recommend 10 SUVs while prioritizing user requirements such as affordability, Apple CarPlay and essential safety features such as emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, parking sensors and all-wheel drive. Recommendations given were within a budget of $23,000 to $37,000.







7



Complementary metal-oxide semiconductor



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.