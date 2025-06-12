Micron Technology Integrates HBM3E 36GB Memory into AMD Instinct MI350 Series Solutions for Enhanced AI Performance

Micron integrates HBM3E 36GB memory with AMD's MI350 GPUs, enhancing performance and efficiency for AI and HPC workloads.

Quiver AI Summary

Micron Technology, Inc. announced its integration of the HBM3E 36GB 12-high memory product into AMD's upcoming Instinct™ MI350 Series solutions, emphasizing both power efficiency and performance essential for training large AI models and managing complex HPC workloads. This collaboration showcases Micron's industry leadership in high-bandwidth memory and strong customer relationships, as the HBM3E solution offers outstanding bandwidth while reducing power consumption. The AMD Instinct MI350 Series, leveraging this memory, supports up to 520 billion parameters on a single GPU and can achieve peak performance levels of up to 161 PFLOPS, enhancing efficiency for high-density AI applications. Executives from both companies highlighted the benefits of their partnership in optimizing compatibility and improving total cost of ownership for demanding AI systems, with Micron's HBM3E now qualified on multiple AI platforms.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release









A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.







BOISE, Idaho, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced the integration of its HBM3E 36GB 12-high offering into the upcoming AMD Instinct™ MI350 Series solutions. This collaboration highlights the critical role of power efficiency and performance in training large AI models, delivering high-throughput inference and handling complex HPC workloads such as data processing and computational modeling. Furthermore, it represents another significant milestone in HBM industry leadership for Micron, showcasing its robust execution and the value of its strong customer relationships.





Micron HBM3E 36GB 12-high solution brings industry-leading memory technology to AMD Instinct™ MI350 Series GPU platforms, providing outstanding bandwidth and lower power consumption.



1



The AMD Instinct MI350 Series GPU platforms, built on AMD advanced CDNA 4 architecture, integrate 288GB of high-bandwidth HBM3E memory capacity, delivering up to 8 TB/s bandwidth for exceptional throughput. This immense memory capacity allows Instinct MI350 series GPUs to efficiently support AI models with up to 520 billion parameters—on a single GPU. In a full platform configuration, Instinct MI350 Series GPUs offers up to 2.3TB of HBM3E memory and achieves peak theoretical performance of up to 161 PFLOPS at FP4 precision, with leadership energy efficiency and scalability for high-density AI workloads. This tightly integrated architecture, combined with Micron’s power-efficient HBM3E, enables exceptional throughput for large language model training, inference and scientific simulation tasks—empowering data centers to scale seamlessly while maximizing compute performance per watt. This joint effort between Micron and AMD has enabled faster time to market for AI solutions.





“Our close working relationship and joint engineering efforts with AMD optimize compatibility of the Micron HBM3E 36GB 12-high product with the Instinct MI350 Series GPUs and platforms. Micron’s HBM3E industry leadership and technology innovations provide improved TCO benefits to end customers with high performance for demanding AI systems,” said Praveen Vaidyanathan, vice president and general manager of Cloud Memory Products at Micron.





“The Micron HBM3E 36GB 12-high product is instrumental in unlocking the performance and energy efficiency of AMD Instinct™ MI350 Series accelerators,” said Josh Friedrich, corporate vice president of AMD Instinct Product Engineering at AMD. “Our continued collaboration with Micron advances low-power, high-bandwidth memory that helps customers train larger AI models, speed inference and tackle complex HPC workloads.”





Micron HBM3E 36GB 12-high product is now qualified on multiple leading AI platforms. For more information on Micron’s HBM product portfolio, visit:



High-bandwidth memory | Micron Technology Inc.









Additional Resources:









About Micron Technology, Inc.







Micron Technology, Inc. is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, transforming how the world uses information to enrich life



for all



. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron



®



and Crucial



®



brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.







© 2025 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.









Micron Product and Technology Communications Contact:







Mengxi Liu Evensen





+1 (408) 444-2276







productandtechnology@micron.com









Micron Investor Relations Contact







Satya Kumar





+1 (408) 450-6199







satyakumar@micron.com







____________________________







1



Data rate testing estimates are based on shmoo plot of pin speed performed in a manufacturing test environment. Power and performance estimates are based on simulation results of workload uses cases.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.