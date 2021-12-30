Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased MU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $96.17, the dividend yield is .42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MU was $96.17, representing a -0.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.96 and a 46.44% increase over the 52 week low of $65.67.

MU is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM). MU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.48. Zacks Investment Research reports MU's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 48.68%, compared to an industry average of 48.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mu Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MU as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ)

iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SOXX with an increase of 18.16% over the last 100 days. SMH has the highest percent weighting of MU at 4.82%.

